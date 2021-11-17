  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 4:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to an astrologer, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are private people and prefer to keep their personal lives separate from limelight; read more

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Suppose you are not living under a rock; in that case, everyone knows that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is 38-year-old and URI actor Vicky Kaushal, who is 33-year-old, are getting married at a luxurious, palatial resort Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town. The place is a 700-year-old fort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district.

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    The wedding will happen in the first week of December. And earlier this month, Katrina and Vicky reportedly got engaged (Roka) during Diwali. The engagement ceremony took place at Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s home in Mumbai. Only the parents and siblings of the stars were present at the hush-hush ceremony. 
     

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Today, we came across a celeb astrologer prediction on the future of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's married life. Yes, it is interesting, right? According to the astrologer, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not happy with their private affair's limelight and coverage. 

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    The astrologer said that both are private people based on astrological calculations and face reading of Katrina and Vicky. They want to keep their personal life away from the limelight (pre and post-wedding). Currently, they are upset with the ongoing reports and speculations about their 'D' day. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding cards not out? Here's what we know

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Astrologer also talked about Katrina's life after marriage, he said the actress is very hardworking and made big in her life because of her determination and focus. And after marriage, her focus will shift to Vicky and her new family. 

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Astrologer also said that Katrina might take a backseat in her work life to enjoy her personal space and might start taking on fewer projects. On the other hand, Vicky would continue to rise in stardom, and as an actor, he is expected to grow with time.

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Vicky and Katrina are intelligent and self-made; they will always respect each other a lot as spouses and always be mindful of their likings, says the astrologer. ALSO READ: Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out RCB

    Did you like Anushka Sharma's neon monokini? Wanna buy it? Check this out

    Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh embrace each other company on their wedding anniversary vacay photos drb

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace each other’s company on their wedding anniversary vacay (photos)

    Reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did actor impose strict restrictions on his wife? RCB

    Reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did actor impose strict restrictions on his wife?

    Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear RCB

    Oops Moment alert: Lady Gaga suffered wardrobe malfunction; actress flashes her underwear

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Tech Summit Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force gcw

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya hubby lifts her up in the wedding watch video drb

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s hubby lifts her up in the wedding, watch video

    Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix most-watched show Red Notice Narcos Mexico in top 10 gcw

    Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix's most-watched show; Red Notice, Narcos: Mexico in top 10

    Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said RCB

    Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon