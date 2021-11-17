Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

According to an astrologer, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are private people and prefer to keep their personal lives separate from limelight; read more

Suppose you are not living under a rock; in that case, everyone knows that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is 38-year-old and URI actor Vicky Kaushal, who is 33-year-old, are getting married at a luxurious, palatial resort Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town. The place is a 700-year-old fort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district.

The wedding will happen in the first week of December. And earlier this month, Katrina and Vicky reportedly got engaged (Roka) during Diwali. The engagement ceremony took place at Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s home in Mumbai. Only the parents and siblings of the stars were present at the hush-hush ceremony.



Today, we came across a celeb astrologer prediction on the future of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's married life. Yes, it is interesting, right? According to the astrologer, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not happy with their private affair's limelight and coverage.

The astrologer said that both are private people based on astrological calculations and face reading of Katrina and Vicky. They want to keep their personal life away from the limelight (pre and post-wedding). Currently, they are upset with the ongoing reports and speculations about their 'D' day. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding cards not out? Here's what we know

Astrologer also talked about Katrina's life after marriage, he said the actress is very hardworking and made big in her life because of her determination and focus. And after marriage, her focus will shift to Vicky and her new family.

Astrologer also said that Katrina might take a backseat in her work life to enjoy her personal space and might start taking on fewer projects. On the other hand, Vicky would continue to rise in stardom, and as an actor, he is expected to grow with time.