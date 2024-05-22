Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts HOT figure in golden backless dress, see pictures

    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's alleged ex-girlfriend is termed to be one of the hottest and the fittest Bollywood diva.

    article_image1

    On Tuesday she celebrated her birthday and her outfit became the talk of the town in which she looked stunning.

    article_image2

    She flaunted her toned body as she stepped out in a Mumbai restaurant to celebrate her birthday with friends.

    article_image3

    The dress was adorned with a hooded cap, which added oomph to the look. She pulled her hair into a ponytail.  

    article_image4

    Giorgia Andriani completed and matched her ensemble by wearing golden shoes and carrying a red handbag.

    article_image5

    The cameramen boosted her as she went out of her car and toward her car. Before heading to the party, she posed for photos and even flaunted her back.

    article_image6

    Giorgia Andriani is known for her work in films such as 'Martin', 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' and 'Karoline Kamakshi'. 

