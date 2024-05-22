Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts HOT figure in golden backless dress, see pictures

Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's alleged ex-girlfriend is termed to be one of the hottest and the fittest Bollywood diva.

On Tuesday she celebrated her birthday and her outfit became the talk of the town in which she looked stunning.

She flaunted her toned body as she stepped out in a Mumbai restaurant to celebrate her birthday with friends.

The dress was adorned with a hooded cap, which added oomph to the look. She pulled her hair into a ponytail.

Giorgia Andriani completed and matched her ensemble by wearing golden shoes and carrying a red handbag.

The cameramen boosted her as she went out of her car and toward her car. Before heading to the party, she posed for photos and even flaunted her back.

Giorgia Andriani is known for her work in films such as 'Martin', 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' and 'Karoline Kamakshi'.