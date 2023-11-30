Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal to Dhootha to Annapoorani to Sam Bahadur-11 Shows and movies to watch on JioCinema, Netflix and theatre

    This week's OTT releases include Animal to Dhootha, as well as 11 new titles available on SonyLIV, Netflix, in cinemas, and elsewhere that should be on your wishlist.

    This week's OTT releases include titles like as Love Like a K-Drama, Dhootha, Family Switch, Sweet Home: Season 2, The Shepherd, and many more that provide hours of enjoyment. From comedy to action, romance to mystery, these genre-bending flicks launching on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and other streaming services provide audiences with various alternatives. 

    We've also included new theatrical movies like Animal, Sam Bahadur, and Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food to our list of the best OTT releases this week. Scroll down to see the entire list.

    800: JioCinema
    The biographical drama 800 is based on the renowned Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the best wicket-taker in cricket history. The Tamil sports drama explains how the cricketer overcame adversity to make his name eternal.

    Chithha: Disney + Hotstar 
    Chithha, written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar is about a father who raises his niece as his daughter. When a paedophile abducts her, he sets out on a rescue mission to save her. Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree play pivotal parts in the Tamil thriller drama.

    Love Like a K-Drama: Netflix
    In Netflix's new reality drama, four Japanese actresses audition and replicate sequences from Korean dramas with four Korean actors. 

    Lift Thik Hobe Na: Hoichoi
    This week, Hoichoi will release a binge-worthy mini-series named Lift Thik Hobe Na. The Bengali drama, starring Aryann Bhowmik and Darshana Banik, is another intriguing choice to add to your queue.

    American Symphony: Netflix
    American Symphony is another must-see item on this week's list of new OTT releases. The documentary follows singer Jon Batiste as he rises through the ranks of music while dealing with his wife's (Suleika Jaouad's) leukaemia.

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Disney + Hotsta
    The fifth and final instalment in Harrison Ford's successful Indiana Jones saga is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The storyline of James Mangold's film focuses on Jones, who joins forces with his goddaughter to collect a fabled dial before a former Nazi working for NASA.

    Sam Bahadur: Theatres
    Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub star in the next Hindi drama directed by Meghna Gulzar.

    Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food: Theatres
    She is following her appearance in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara stars in Nilesh Krishnaa's directorial debut Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food. The forthcoming film's premise focuses on a girl born into an orthodox household who dreams of being a chef. Watch her overcome many obstacles to attain her ambition in the Tamil drama, which hits theatres later this week.

    Animal: Theatres
    Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, is an intense action thriller about a father-son bond. The next film, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Kabir Singh fame), promises to keep you on the edge of your seat until the end.

    Dhootha: Amazon Prime Video
    In Amazon Prime Video's forthcoming spooky thriller, Naga Chaitanya plays a journalist investigating inexplicable occurrences. In the new Dhootha series, possessed inanimate objects shake the lives of individuals who have committed great misdeeds.

    Family Switch: Netflix
    Christmas becomes crazy for the Walkers when their parents exchange bodies with their adolescent children due to a rare cosmic catastrophe. Another binge-worthy choice on this week's list of new OTT releases worth your time. Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Emma Myers play crucial parts in the next film.

