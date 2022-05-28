Anek Box Office Day 01: Films turns out Ayushmann Khurana's lowest opening movie

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected three times more than the first-day collection of Ayushmann Khurana’s 'Anek'.

Looks like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s charm in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has overpowered the hopes of the makers of Ayushmann Khurana-starrer ‘Anek’. Director Anubhav Sinha's film did not get enough love from the public on the first day of its release at the box office. The socio-political action thriller which is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India, could not work in front of Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy film. The eighth-day collection of Kartik and Kaira’s film, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles, is three times more than the first-day collection of 'Anek'. Turns out, Ayushmann’s latest film has become one of the lowest opening films of his career.

After delivering a hit film like Article 15, a lot was expected from Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurana’s second collaboration, ‘Anek’. However, the opening of the film 'Anek' at the box office has given a lot shock to the actor’s image. While the film is based on the geopolitical situation of Northeast India, ‘Anek’ has not managed to gather the attention of the public. The turnout of movie buffs in the theatres has been rather low. ALSO READ: After box office failure, no OTT buyers for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad?

'Anek' has been released on only 1200 screens across the country. The film has been released on about 600 screens abroad, recording a low opening day that acts as a poor show at the box office. There are also reports that the morning shows of the film in all the theatres had to be cancelled due to the non-availability of the audience. Made on a budget of about Rs 40 crore, the opening of this film was being estimated at around Rs 4 crore, but the first day's earnings of the film have been stuck on half of it. The film has earned around Rs 2.20 crore on the first day of its release, according to the initial figures across the country. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, desperate for baby, drank Travis Barker’s semen four times a week?

Ayushmann Khurrana's film is also facing the brunt of its marketing strategy. Due to the lack of the required number of hoardings of the film and the lack of publicity among its target audience, the audience of this kind of cinema did not come to the theatres to watch it. Ayushmann's previous film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which was also released in theatres, took an opening of Rs 3.75 crore on the first day. But, “Anek’ has collected a lot less than this.

Aayushmann Khurana has delivered some of the best films of his career in the past. Despite a great review, ‘Anek’ was not successful in dragging the audience to the theatres. The film is now being listed under the lowest openers of Ayushmann’s career.

