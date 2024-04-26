Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP shares Manmohan's 2009 video to prove claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress Party of having a policy that favours preferential treatment for Muslims, based on statements made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009. The BJP highlighted Singh's remarks to support their claims and challenge Congress's recent clarifications on minority policies

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP shares Manmohan Singh video to prove its claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Even as India went to polls in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its onslaught on the Congress party, highlighting what it described as preferential treatment towards Muslims. In a post shared on micro-blogging platform X featuring a video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the BJP reiterated its stance, asserting that Congress has a clear policy of prioritizing Muslims.

    The BJP's tweet referenced a statement made by Manmohan Singh in April 2009 during the lead-up to Lok Sabha elections. According to BJP's post, Dr Singh had expressed that minorities, especially economically disadvantaged Muslims, should receive priority in the allocation of national resources. 

    This statement was cited by BJP as evidence of the Congress Party's purported policy to favour Muslims in various aspects. The BJP's assertion, based on Dr Singh's remarks, challenges recent clarifications and statements from the Congress party regarding their stance on minority policies. 

    The BJP contends that this disclosure aligns with their longstanding accusation that Congress advocates preferential treatment for Muslims in matters ranging from resource allocation to reservation policies.

    This latest attack from the BJP comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at a rally in Rajasthan, where he criticized the Congress for allegedly pursuing a "Muslim quota" in defiance of constitutional provisions against religion-based reservations.

    The BJP's efforts to spotlight Dr Singh's comments have intensified the ongoing political discourse, with the Election Commission now looking into Congress's objections against Modi's previous statements, citing communalism and potential violations of the model code of conduct.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
