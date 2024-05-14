Ananya Panday in HOT BIKINI: Actress shares SEXY throwback vacation pictures

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her holiday vacations.

Ananya Panday delighted her fans with series of pictures that seemed to be from the vacations she went on in the previous days.

In one she donned a blue bikini and showed off her hot and polished bikini body that was loved by netizens.

In other she looked cute in a pink bikini while posing in the sun and the picture had a sea in its background.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll. (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down 😁)

The 25-year-old actress was also seen in a backless outfit that came with blue and white stripes on it.

In another picture, Ananya wore a blue bikini with a hat while posing in the sun and shacks in the background.

On the professional front, in the coming year, Ananya will be seen in films such as 'Bad Newz', 'Shankara', and more.