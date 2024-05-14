Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday in HOT BIKINI: Actress shares SEXY throwback vacation pictures

    First Published May 14, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her holiday vacations.

    article_image1

    Ananya Panday delighted her fans with series of pictures that seemed to be from the vacations she went on in the previous days.

    article_image2

    In one she donned a blue bikini and showed off her hot and polished bikini body that was loved by netizens.

    article_image3

    In other she looked cute in a pink bikini while posing in the sun and the picture had a sea in its background. 

    article_image4

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll.  (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down 😁)

    article_image5

    The 25-year-old actress was also seen in a backless outfit that came with blue and white stripes on it. 

    article_image6

    In another picture, Ananya wore a blue bikini with a hat while posing in the sun and shacks in the background.

    article_image7

    On the professional front, in the coming year, Ananya will be seen in films such as 'Bad Newz', 'Shankara', and more.

