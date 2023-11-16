Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES]

Ananya captivated attention and ignited a social media frenzy by sharing a series of captivating pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, she exuded confidence, effortlessly raising the glamour quotient while adorned in a saree paired with a stylish bandeau blouse. Crafted from a blend of organza and silk fabric, the saree boasted a delightful dust pink hue and intricate hand embroidery, featuring sequins and mirror work that added an extra touch of elegance

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya stole the spotlight in a stunning photoshoot, showcasing a mesmerizing blend of tradition and contemporary style. The dust pink saree, meticulously crafted from organza and silk, was adorned with hand-embroidered sequins and mirror work, elevating its glamour

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Complementing the saree, Ananya sported a dust pink bandeau blouse that redefined traditional attire. Hand-embroidered with sequins and mirror work, the strapless design of the blouse added a stylish and contemporary twist to the conventional silhouette. The clean and minimalistic look achieved by the blouse highlighted Ananya's confidence and fashion-forward sensibility

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya effortlessly paired her ensemble with carefully chosen accessories. Leaving her wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders in a mid-parted hairstyle, she adorned herself with long silver earrings and a finger ring, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look

Ananya Panday/Instagram

She opted for a nude make-up look and kept her accessories minimal creating a harmonious and radiant appearance that resonated with modern style and grace

Ananya Panday/Instagram

The credit for this exquisite ensemble goes to the renowned Indian fashion designer Arpita Mehta and her eponymous label. Arpita Mehta's creations are celebrated for their minimalist yet fashion-forward aesthetics, seamlessly blending ethnic and contemporary designs to enhance the feminine silhouette. The dust pink saree and bandeau blouse set, a testament to Mehta's artistic prowess, originally carries a price tag of ₹385,000 as listed on the designer's official website. The ensemble reflects not only a luxurious fashion statement but also the distinctive style and craftsmanship that define Arpita Mehta's contribution to the world of high-end Indian fashion