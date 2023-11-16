Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Ananya captivated attention and ignited a social media frenzy by sharing a series of captivating pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, she exuded confidence, effortlessly raising the glamour quotient while adorned in a saree paired with a stylish bandeau blouse. Crafted from a blend of organza and silk fabric, the saree boasted a delightful dust pink hue and intricate hand embroidery, featuring sequins and mirror work that added an extra touch of elegance

    Ananya stole the spotlight in a stunning photoshoot, showcasing a mesmerizing blend of tradition and contemporary style. The dust pink saree, meticulously crafted from organza and silk, was adorned with hand-embroidered sequins and mirror work, elevating its glamour

    Complementing the saree, Ananya sported a dust pink bandeau blouse that redefined traditional attire. Hand-embroidered with sequins and mirror work, the strapless design of the blouse added a stylish and contemporary twist to the conventional silhouette. The clean and minimalistic look achieved by the blouse highlighted Ananya's confidence and fashion-forward sensibility

    Ananya effortlessly paired her ensemble with carefully chosen accessories. Leaving her wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders in a mid-parted hairstyle, she adorned herself with long silver earrings and a finger ring, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look

    She opted for a nude make-up look and kept her accessories minimal creating a harmonious and radiant appearance that resonated with modern style and grace

    The credit for this exquisite ensemble goes to the renowned Indian fashion designer Arpita Mehta and her eponymous label. Arpita Mehta's creations are celebrated for their minimalist yet fashion-forward aesthetics, seamlessly blending ethnic and contemporary designs to enhance the feminine silhouette. The dust pink saree and bandeau blouse set, a testament to Mehta's artistic prowess, originally carries a price tag of ₹385,000 as listed on the designer's official website. The ensemble reflects not only a luxurious fashion statement but also the distinctive style and craftsmanship that define Arpita Mehta's contribution to the world of high-end Indian fashion

