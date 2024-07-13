Anant-Radhika wedding: Celebrity guests indulge in Maharaja-style dining with extravagant menu

The wedding that was described as lavish was more like a fairy tale as it attracted celebrities from all over the world to come and celebrate the wedding.

Anant Ambani, the son of one of Asia's richest men, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding that has enthralled everyone with its grandeur and famous guests.

The wedding that was described as lavish was more like a fairy tale as it attracted celebrities from all over the world to come and celebrate the wedding. The stars included the famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, famous Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and even the former prime ministers of Great Britain Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

One of the most lavish weddings to be held in India, the wedding was organised by the Ambani family and the menu did not leave the guests disappointed. The menu was a combination of Indian cuisine and other exotic dishes from around the world, and everybody was made to eat like a king.

There was also a royal spread laid out for the guests where guests got to sample everything from the luxurious Indian milk desserts like the rabri to the crisp yogurt drink lassi and then exotic items like caviar served on tiramisu. Desserts were a show in themselves with creations that ranged between the sweet delicacies and art pieces.

The wedding venue was decorated in the manner of a small model of Varanasi; this made the atmosphere of the celebrations unforgettable. This was funny and engaging and people on social media shared videos of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, dancing to the tunes against this big set.

They had a three day celebration, where the final function of ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ was held on July 13 and the wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’ was held on July 14. The occasion was not only the marriage of Anant and Radhika but was also the grandest and richest wedding that was seen in the country.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was not just about love and marriage but also about celebration that was grand and splendid and would be remembered and talked about for quite some time.

