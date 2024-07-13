Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant-Radhika wedding: Celebrity guests indulge in Maharaja-style dining with extravagant menu

    The wedding that was described as lavish was more like a fairy tale as it attracted celebrities from all over the world to come and celebrate the wedding.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Photo credit - Instagram

    Anant Ambani, the son of one of Asia's richest men, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding that has enthralled everyone with its grandeur and famous guests.

    article_image2

    Photo credit - Instagram

    The wedding that was described as lavish was more like a fairy tale as it attracted celebrities from all over the world to come and celebrate the wedding. The stars included the famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, famous Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and even the former prime ministers of Great Britain Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

    article_image3

    Photo credit - Instagram

    One of the most lavish weddings to be held in India, the wedding was organised by the Ambani family and the menu did not leave the guests disappointed. The menu was a combination of Indian cuisine and other exotic dishes from around the world, and everybody was made to eat like a king.

    article_image4

    Photo credit - Instagram

    There was also a royal spread laid out for the guests where guests got to sample everything from the luxurious Indian milk desserts like the rabri to the crisp yogurt drink lassi and then exotic items like caviar served on tiramisu. Desserts were a show in themselves with creations that ranged between the sweet delicacies and art pieces.

    article_image5

    Photo credit - Instagram

    The wedding venue was decorated in the manner of a small model of Varanasi; this made the atmosphere of the celebrations unforgettable. This was funny and engaging and people on social media shared videos of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, dancing to the tunes against this big set.

    article_image6

    Photo credit - Instagram

    They had a three day celebration, where the final function of ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ was held on July 13 and the wedding reception ‘Mangal Utsav’ was held on July 14. The occasion was not only the marriage of Anant and Radhika but was also the grandest and richest wedding that was seen in the country.

    article_image7

    Photo credit - Instagram

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was not just about love and marriage but also about celebration that was grand and splendid and would be remembered and talked about for quite some time.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Bigg Boss OTT 3 Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out RBA

    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding, also parts of Mumbai RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding and more

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children RBA

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH- Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

    Recent Stories

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Appearance at Ambani Wedding spark rumors ATG

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Appearance at Ambani Wedding spark rumors

    WATCH Bigg Boss OTT 3 Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out RBA

    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    Nagaland state lottery July 13, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 13, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide anr

    Kerala: Man slits wife's throat to death in Ernakulam; then dies by suicide

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon