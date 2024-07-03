Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Nita, Mukesh and others attend mass wedding for the poor at Thane [PICTURES]

During the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family hosted a magnificent mass wedding for more than 50 underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Reflecting their enduring family motto, 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva', the event was graced by the presence of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Ambani, and Akash Ambani

Ambani Family attended the mass wedding for the under priviledged at Reliance Corporate Park, Thane. Nita Ambani along with family was present at the auspicious occasion

Sloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani along with husband Anand Piramal attended the event

However, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani was not in attendance at the ceremony. Nita Ambani here embraces a bride gleefully

Nita Ambani congratulates a bride on her marriage. The Ambani family gave every bride Rs 1 lakh as her 'Stridhan'. Additionally, each couple was provided with groceries and household necessities, including 36 essential items and utensils, enough to last for a year

The newlyweds also received home appliances such as a gas stove, mixer, fan, mattress, and pillows, ensuring a comfortable start to their married lives

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani personally blessed each and every bride and groom for an auspicious start to their new lives

Ambani son-in-law Anand Piramal was in attendance with wife Isha Ambani for the auspicious occasion. The mass wedding was arranged as part of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika

Sloka attended the event along with the family with her husband Akash Ambani by her side. The Ambani bahu looked gracious

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani attended the event. Nita wore a bright red saree for the auspicious occassion

