Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks radiant in red anarkali [PHOTOS]

Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding at Jio World Centre last night. Check out pictures here

Deepika Padukone meets Rajnikanth's family. She is seen wearing a red anarkali with a statement ruby choker

Chand Begum Jewels emphasized the historical significance of the necklace, noting that the centerpiece of their bazuband closely resembles the Timur Ruby, which was also part of Ranjit Singh's collection and once housed in the Lahore State treasury. They also mentioned that a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband

Her ensemble was enhanced by an exquisite choker from Chand Begum Jewels, celebrated for its Sikh artistic heritage and connections to Maharaja Ranjit Singh's lineage. This necklace boasts a central 150-carat ruby encircled by white sapphires, embodying deep historical significance, according to the brand. Additionally, her look included intricately designed earrings embellished with gold and rubies, paired with layered bangles and a striking cocktail ring

Heavily pregnant, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made her grand entrance with mom Ujjala Padukone. She looked gracious as ever

