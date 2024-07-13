Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks radiant in red anarkali [PHOTOS]

    Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding at Jio World Centre last night. Check out pictures here

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone

    Chand Begum Jewels emphasized the historical significance of the necklace, noting that the centerpiece of their bazuband closely resembles the Timur Ruby, which was also part of Ranjit Singh's collection and once housed in the Lahore State treasury. They also mentioned that a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone meets Rajnikanth's family. She is seen wearing  a red anarkali with a statement ruby choker

    article_image3

    Deepika Padukone

    Chand Begum Jewels emphasized the historical significance of the necklace, noting that the centerpiece of their bazuband closely resembles the Timur Ruby

    article_image4

    Deepika Padukone

    Chand Begum Jewels emphasized the historical significance of the necklace, noting that the centerpiece of their bazuband closely resembles the Timur Ruby, which was also part of Ranjit Singh's collection and once housed in the Lahore State treasury. They also mentioned that a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband

    article_image5

    Deepika Padukone

    Her ensemble was enhanced by an exquisite choker from Chand Begum Jewels, celebrated for its Sikh artistic heritage and connections to Maharaja Ranjit Singh's lineage. This necklace boasts a central 150-carat ruby encircled by white sapphires, embodying deep historical significance, according to the brand. Additionally, her look included intricately designed earrings embellished with gold and rubies, paired with layered bangles and a striking cocktail ring

    article_image6

    Deepika Padukone

    Heavily pregnant, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made her grand entrance with mom Ujjala Padukone. She looked gracious as ever

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding, also parts of Mumbai RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding and more

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children RBA

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH- Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1 Kamal Haasan film off for slow start earns Rs 26 crore in India RBA

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s film off for slow start; earns Rs 26 crore in India

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Isha Ambani's diamond necklace took 4000 hours to make? RKK

    Did you know Isha Ambani’s diamond necklace took 4000 hours to make?

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    What is Raman Divo? Why did Nita Ambani carry it? RKK

    What is Raman Divo? Why did Nita Ambani carry it?

    Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed AJR

    Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed

    Kerala: Heavy rains likely to lash state; IMD sound orange alert in 3 districts July 13 update anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains likely to lash state; IMD sound orange alert in 3 districts

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon