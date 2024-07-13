Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Kloe make heads turn in lehenga; see NEW pictures

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian left for tonight's function at Ambani household in custom made lehengas. They left from their hotel. Check out their latest pictures HERE

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian departed from their hotel for tonight's event at the Ambani residence, dressed in custom-made lehengas. Take a look at their latest photos HERE

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian wore a beige coloured lehanga with opulent jewellery for today's festivities of Anant and Radhika's marriage

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian holding hands of sister Kloe Kardashian left their hotel Taj Mahal Palace to attend tonight's festivities

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kloe Kardashian was dressed in bright pink lehanga contrasting her sisters muted pastel shade. She also carried a matching pink small purse

    article_image5

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian and Kloe Kardashian wore embellished lehengas. They wore opulent diamond neckpieces to compliment their attire

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian also wore a 'nath' to pay homage to Indian styles. She flaunted her body in daring blouse affirming her persona

    article_image7

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Kloe Kardashian wore a diamond mangtika to compliment her look. She was escorted to her car amidst the Mumbai rains

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members RKK

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK

    Did Bachchans' snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon RBA EAI

    Kerala: Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

    By election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats AJR

    By-election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rajnikanth to Surya attend ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rajnikanth to Surya attend

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon