Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant love story: Know who Mukesh Ambani's 'CHOTI BAHU' is; read about the couple

Radhika Merchant, 24, was committed to Anant Ambani, 27, for several years, and now the Roka ceremony was held at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on Thursday (Dec 29).

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. They had their Roka ceremony today in Rajasthan, at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara.

Many new agencies shared pictures from Anant Ambani’s visit to Shrinathji temple, which later went viral. In the photos, Anant Ambani was seen in a royal blue traditional kurta set, while Radhika can be seen in a pink suit. Meanwhile, here are 5 things you should know about the lovely couple.



According to a Reliance statement, the roka ritual took place "in the presence of family members and friends, and blessed by temple priests. The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their future marriage and taking part in the temple's customary Raj-bhog-shringaar rites." The message went on to say that the soon-to-be couple's family and friends will celebrate the joyous occasion together later today.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika, originally from Kutch in Gujarat, has lived in Mumbai for many years. She attended the renowned Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, as well as École Mondiale World School in Juhu. She then graduated from BD Somani International School with an International Baccalaureate Diploma.

Radhika afterwards moved to New York to further her education. She graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in politics and economics and then joined the Isprava Group, a luxury property developer financed by Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal, and Dabur's Burman family.

Radhika is also known to be an enthusiastic animal lover and is actively into animal welfare. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has received her dance training from Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts.

Know more about Anant Ambani:

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani. He completed his schooling at Brown University in the United States and has worked in various capacities for Reliance Industries. He was designated the head of RIL's energy business in August of this year.



Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant love story:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were childhood friends, according to media accounts. Several rumours surfaced in 2018 regarding Anant and Radhika becoming engaged, but no one from the Ambani family verified the news. Anant and Radhika were married today in Rajasthan during a traditional Roka ceremony.

A cute photo of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went popular on social media in 2018. They were photographed staring fondly at each other while dressed in matching green flowing robes.



Mukesh and Nita Ambani staged a magnificent Arangetram ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in June of this year. For the uninitiated, Arangetram represents the culmination of the classical dancer's official training and the first time the dancer performs on stage, exhibiting their ability.

