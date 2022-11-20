Amrapali Dubey SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty-romantic song is a must watch

Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Amrapali's song “Raate Diya Butake” from the film Satya gets more than 565 million views

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Listeners are really buzzed about Bhojpuri film celebrities Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's romance duet "Raate Diya Butake." It is gaining popularity on YouTube and other media and is getting good reviews.

In this video, Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh appear to get along well and have great looks. (WATCH VIDEO)

On social media, the duo is renowned for making waves. Many of their songs have contributed to viewing history. They also appear to be the most devoted pair in the Bhojpuri business in this song.



In a crimson outfit, Amrapali Dubey displays her beauty. You may listen to "Raate Diya Butake," a love song from the Bhojpuri film "Satya," on Wave Music's official YouTube page.

For this song, many views and shares have been generated. In this song, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are shown having fun and falling in love.



