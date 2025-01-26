Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner successfully defends title, defeats Alexander Zverev in the final

Jannik Sinner Sinner displayed exceptional performance as he clinched his second consecutive Australian Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena. 
 

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner successfully defends title, defeats Alexander Zverev in the final
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner’s incredible campaign culminated in defending his Australian Open title by defeating second seed Alexander Zverev in the final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 26. Sinner displayed exceptional performance as he clinched his second consecutive Australian Open title at Melbourne Park. 

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in three straight sets - 6-3, 7-6, 6-3  in front of over 20,000 spectators at the Rod Laver Arena who watched the title in awe as the Italian tennis star showcased his dominance with a blend of power, accuracy, baseline approach, and composure in order to get better of his German opponent to take home the Norman Brooks Challenger Cup. In the opening set, the World No.1 had an easy win as he capitalized on Alexander Zverev’s unforced errors and assessed control of the match with his powerful forehand to take a set lead. 

However, Jannik Sinner faced a hurdle in the second set as Alexander Zverev was not in mood to give up his opening set defeat. The spectators were in for an interesting match as the two players put on a good fight against each other, with Sinner pushing Zverev to a tense tiebreak. Despite the German tennis star’s grit, resilience and determination to turn the tide in his favour, the Italian held his nerve and cool-headed attitude to edge out the tiebreak, securing a two-set lead. 

After losing the second straight set, Alexander Zverev vented out his frustration by hitting the racquet on the bag as he missed an opportunity to take the set after fighting out hard in the tiebreak. In the third set, Zverev lost his rhythm as Jannik Sinner maintained his dominance, dictating the pace of rallies to secure a commanding victory and not only did he defend his Australian Open triumph but also solidified his position as the World No.1 tennis player. 

As soon as Jannik Sinner won the championship point by returning with a backhand winner, the Italian heaved a sigh of relief and the audience at the Rod Laver Arena stood up to applaud him. Then, the 23-year-old met his team and hugged them to celebrate the victory. With second consecutive Australian Open victory, Jannik Sinner became the first player since the retired tennis legend Rafael Nadal in 2006 to defend a Grand Slam title. 

Also read: Jannik Sinner net worth: Italian tennis star's career earnings, endorsements, cars and more

Jannik Sinner had an incredible campaign and his journey to the Australian Open was nothing short of spectacular. Sinner had just two sets throughout his quest to defend the prestigious title, The Italian entered the final after defeating Ben Shelton of the USA in the semifinal to become the youngest player since Jim Courier since 1993 to qualify for the second consecutive Australian Open final. 

