Good news for Swasthya Sathi patients: Health department lowers fees

The Swasthya Sathi project's allowance has been cut again. The allowance amount has been reduced. The Health Department issued a notification announcing the reduction.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Allowance Reduced

New Allowance Amount

The Health Department has issued a notification stating that only 200 rupees will be given to patients from now on.

Reason for Allowance Reduction

Following allegations of corruption in the Swasthya Sathi project allowance, several questions are being raised about the Health Department's notification.

Initial Allowance

Patients used to receive Rs 600 as transportation allowance for returning home under the Swasthya Sathi project after being discharged.

Received 400 Rupees

Later, the state government reduced the amount and gave patients Rs 400. However, the Health Department issued a notification stating that Rs 200 would be deducted as administrative costs from the Rs 400. Meaning patients would receive only Rs 200.

Allegations of Embezzlement

Recently, allegations of embezzlement of Swasthya Sathi project transportation allowance have been raised against some hospital staff at Kolkata Medical College. Allegedly, patients were not given the money despite signing receipts.

Project Handled by NGO

Previously, the health project was managed by an NGO. But due to problems in the project's operation, the NGO left. Since then, the state government has been running the project.

Swasthya Sathi Project

Mamata Banerjee launched the Swasthya Sathi project for the common people of the state. This card provides access to medical facilities in government and private hospitals.

