PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?

Entertainment
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is currently in the spotlight, and the main reason behind it is a starkid. Dating rumors are surfacing.
Recently, the Indian team was selected for the Champions Trophy 2025, in which Mohammed Siraj did not get a place. After that, he has been constantly in the headlines.
A picture of Mohammed Siraj with a starkid is going viral. That picture is from his birthday party. Fans are surprised to see both of them together.
The star kid seen with Siraj is none other than Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Janai Bhosle. Seeing both of them together in the photo, fans started talking about dating.
Zanai Bhosle, daughter of Asha Bhosle's son Anand, is debuting in the film The Pride of India: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after exploring singing.
Janai has also been a topic of discussion on social media for her beauty. Fans are going crazy seeing her simplicity. She always keeps sharing photos.
Janai, who is seen with Siraj, has 195k followers on her Instagram account. Fans also enjoyed her song a lot.
Alia to Bipasha: 5 Stars dazzle in black at Sabyasachi's anniversary
PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar
Shraddha Kapoor to Yami Gautam: 7 Bollywood divas without makeup look
Sky Force to Game Changer: Top 5 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025