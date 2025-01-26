Chennai SHOCKER! Student run over by train while searching for lost earphones on railway tracks, dies

In a shocking incident, a college student died after being struck by a suburban train while searching for his fallen Bluetooth earphones on the tracks near Kodambakkam railway station in Chennai on Friday.

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Rajagopal, 19, was a second-year BSc student at the Government Arts College, Nandanam. He hailed from Pudhu Sorathur near Chinnasalem in Villupuram district, and resided at a government hostel in Saidapet.

Rajagopal balanced his academic pursuits with a part-time job at a catering service after college hours.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday evening when Rajagopal got down from a train at Kodambakkam station. While travelling, his Bluetooth earphones slipped and fell onto the railway tracks. Rajagopal went onto the tracks, when an oncoming train struck him, killing him on the spot.

Emergency responders from the Government Railway Police (GRP) transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

