Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai divorce news, actress's Instagram follow sparks fan curiosity

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account has several posts. Although the actress does not maintain a particularly high activity level there, her admirers frequently anticipate her new updates.
 

article_image1
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai is not very active on Instagram, yet she is among celebrities with a large fan base. The actress does not post daily, but it goes viral in minutes once she does. The actress quickly gained millions of fans when she joined the social networking platform. Her images and videos continue to impress her followers. But did you know that Ash only follows one person on Instagram? 

article_image2

On Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has 14.3 million followers. However, the actress only follows one person: her spouse, Abhishek Bachchan. Isn't this adorable? It demonstrates Ash's keen interest in knowing and viewing what her spouse posts on social media. The only person she would pay attention to on Instagram is Abhishek. 

article_image3

Given the continual divorce allegations, this shows that perhaps things aren't so awful between the two. Several predictions have been made for the previous two months, but the couple has remained silent. Only they know what occurred, and hypotheses and rumours will continue circulating online until they decide to explain things publicly.

article_image4

The actress last appeared in the film Ponniyin Selvan. For her role as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's film, she received SIIMA and IIFA awards. Since then, the actress has not signed on to any new films.

article_image5

On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Ghoomer. The actor's next projects include Remo D'Souza's Be Happy, Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk, Sujoy Ghosh's King, and Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5. 

