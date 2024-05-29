Ameesha Patel BIKINI photos: 6 times the HOT actress revealed cleavage, flaunted SEXY body

Ameesha Patel is known for her hot and toned body and often shares pictures on social media wearing a bikini.

Ameesha Patel was born on June 9, 1976, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She comes from a Gujarati family with a background in the film industry.

Education: She attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and later pursued a degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, USA.

Debut in Bollywood: Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with the film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" (2000), opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was a massive commercial success and catapulted her to stardom.

Apart from "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," Ameesha Patel has appeared in several successful Bollywood films, including "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," "Humraaz," "Mangal Pandey: The Rising," and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

In 2011, Ameesha Patel co-founded her own film production company named Ameesha Patel Productions. However, the production house has seen limited success in the Indian film industry.

Ameesha Patel has endorsed various brands and products throughout her career, including Lux, Fair & Lovely, and Cadbury's Perk.