    Ameesha Patel BIKINI photos: 6 times the HOT actress revealed cleavage, flaunted SEXY body

    First Published May 29, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel is known for her hot and toned body and often shares pictures on social media wearing a bikini.

    article_image1

    Ameesha Patel was born on June 9, 1976, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She comes from a Gujarati family with a background in the film industry.

    article_image2

    Education: She attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and later pursued a degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, USA.

    article_image3

    Debut in Bollywood: Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with the film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" (2000), opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was a massive commercial success and catapulted her to stardom.

    article_image4

    Apart from "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," Ameesha Patel has appeared in several successful Bollywood films, including "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," "Humraaz," "Mangal Pandey: The Rising," and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

    article_image5

    In 2011, Ameesha Patel co-founded her own film production company named Ameesha Patel Productions. However, the production house has seen limited success in the Indian film industry.

    article_image6

    Ameesha Patel has endorsed various brands and products throughout her career, including Lux, Fair & Lovely, and Cadbury's Perk.

    Video Icon
    Video Icon
    Video Icon
    Video Icon
    Video Icon