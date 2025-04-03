user
Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin planning to marry THIS year? Here's what their friend Krishna Mukherjee revealed

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin’s fans are buzzing with excitement after their friend Krishna Mukherjee dropped intriguing hints about their wedding. Is the couple set to marry soon?

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, known fondly as Jasly, have been a fan-favorite couple in the TV industry for years. Their relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale, with fans eagerly awaiting news of their wedding. Every time they are spotted together, social media erupts with love and excitement for the duo.

 

article_image2

Krishna Mukherjee, a close friend of Aly and Jasmine, has given fans a glimpse into their wedding plans. On a podcast, she revealed that the couple might be tying the knot either this year or next year. Her teasing comment, "Iss saal ho rahi hai, ya fir agle saal ho rahi hai unki shaadi," has sparked much excitement.

 

 


article_image3

Aly and Krishna shared a beautiful bond on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they played Romi and Aaliya Bhalla. Despite the show's ending, their friendship remains strong, and it’s clear that Krishna is incredibly close to both Aly and Jasmine. She’s rooting for the couple’s happy future.

 

article_image4

Their journey as a couple began on Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they became close friends. Jasmine had shared in a podcast that she developed feelings for Aly before he did, but they hesitated to start a relationship due to religious differences. Eventually, it was during Bigg Boss 14 that they openly confessed their love for each other.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin reveal they're moving in together after five years of relationship

