Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin reveal they’re moving in together after five years of relationship; Read on

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together after five years. They shared their excitement about starting this new chapter of their lives.



Television’s favorite couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, have decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. After being together for over five years, the duo expressed their excitement about this big step. Aly shared that it was a decision they had long been waiting to make, calling it a significant milestone.

The couple's journey to find the perfect home wasn't without challenges. Jasmin revealed that it took her six months to find the right place. Now, she's excited about the next step, working on the home's interiors for six months. Their dedication to making the house truly theirs reflects the couple's commitment to their new chapter.

In a heartwarming moment, Aly expressed how excited he was about starting this new journey together. He shared that they would be taking fans along with them through all the big moments. The couple is moving into a six-bedroom house, which they plan to convert into a four-bedroom space to suit their needs and lifestyle.

While the couple looks forward to their new home, Aly admitted that living together is a big transition for him. He confessed that he has never lived with anyone before, making this move a significant step. Despite this, both Aly and Jasmin are eager to embrace this new adventure, with plans to move in by June and celebrate Eid in Kashmir before the big move.

