Ram Navami 2025: 10 wishes, images, quotes to share with loved ones

Chant the name of Ram, enshrine Ram in every heart. On this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, receive the blessings of Shri Ram. Happy Ram Navami!

The name of Ram is a support, whoever takes it is dear. He removes troubles in an instant, such is our Ram. Jai Jai Shri Ram

Ram is whose name is, Ayodhya is whose abode, such Raghunandan I salute. Happy Ram Navami

Light from Ram's flame brings radiance, everyone's heart finds peace, whoever goes to Ram's door, surely receives something. Happy Ram Navami 2025

May this holy festival of Ram Navami bring a spring of happiness to your life. Jai Shri Ram! Happy Ram Navami

With the grace of Shri Ram, life will be adorned, every trouble will vanish in an instant. Whoever chants the name of Ram, their life will be filled with joy

The tradition of the Raghu clan has always been, life may go but not the promise. Adopt the ideals of Shri Ram, celebrate Ram Navami with pomp. Jai Shri Ram!

Have faith in Ram, all worries will disappear, with the power of Ram's name, every obstacle will be removed. Happy Ram Navami

Ram, your story is the most unique, Ram, your devotion is the most beloved. On Ram Navami, meditate on Ram, may Ram fulfill all wishes

The festival of Ram Navami has arrived, bringing happiness along. Chant the beloved name of Ram, a new spring will come into life

