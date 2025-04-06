user
Premier League: 5 Reasons Behind Another Disappointing Season for Arsenal

Premier League: From mounting injuries to tactical inflexibility, Arsenal's 2024–25 Premier League season has unravelled. Here's a breakdown of the five key reasons behind another year of disappointment for the Gunners.

Published: Apr 6, 2025, 7:34 AM IST

Premier League: At the beginning of the 2024–25 season, Arsenal looked well to make another run at the Premier League crown. Mikel Arteta had built a squad with depth and young talent, and after two consecutive top-two finishes, expectations were high. But as the end of the season approaches, those dreams have faded. From crushing injuries to misfiring attacks and tactical stagnation, Arsenal fans are once again left asking: where did it all go wrong?

Here are the five major reasons behind Arsenal’s faltering campaign.

1. Tactical Predictability Under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s possession-based approach, once appreciated for its fluidity, has become easy to predict. Opponents have figured out how to sit deep, absorb pressure, and hit back on the counter. This was evident in their recent 1–1 draw against Everton (April 5), where Arsenal’s lack of plan B was on full display. Despite dominating the ball, they failed to generate high-quality chances and were ultimately punished after a late penalty from the hosts.

Arteta’s reluctance to tweak formations mid-game has made Arsenal vulnerable when things don’t go to script. While the system worked in 2022–23 and 2023–24, the stagnation in tactics this season has been too much.

2. Defensive Errors and Inexperience

Despite boasting a solid backline on paper, Arsenal’s defense has been susceptible to moments of individual madness. The draw against Everton saw 18-year-old midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly concede a late penalty with a clumsy challenge. In other matches too, lapses in focus have cost Arsenal dearly.

Even seasoned players like William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have shown signs of fatigue and occasional positional errors, partly due to a congested fixture list. With minimal rotation, the defense has lacked sharpness in critical moments.

3. Injury Crisis: Havertz, Saka, Jesus - All Out

One of the most defining aspects of Arsenal’s 2024–25 struggles has been their unending injury woes. The attacking unit has been especially hit hard. Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury early in the year and has been ruled out for the season. Kai Havertz, who was beginning to find form, also picked up a long-term injury.

Bukayo Saka, their most consistent performer, was sidelined with a recurring hamstring issue. Arteta has found himself patching together a squad with academy players and out-of-position starters.

4. Ineffective Attack: No Fit Striker, No Firepower

Arsenal’s title challenge has been derailed by their complete lack of threat up front. With Gabriel Jesus out and Eddie Nketiah no longer at the club, Arteta was relying heavily on Havertz to fill the false nine role until he too was sidelined.

This left Arsenal with no natural striker for most of 2025. Youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly have been brought into attacking roles, but the lack of a proper forward has seen Arsenal’s finishing quality drop drastically. Against teams that defend deep, Arsenal have looked blunt and unthreatening.

5. Stronger Rivals & Relentless Pressure at the Top

While Arsenal have faltered, rivals have surged. Liverpool, in particular, have rediscovered their swagger. Even Aston Villa and Chelsea have shown greater consistency.

This intensified competition means dropped points like the ones against Everton and Brentford have proven far more damaging than in previous seasons. The margin for error has disappeared, and Arsenal haven’t kept up.

