    Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and family celebrate Christmas together, see pictures

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    On Monday, it was a cousin's night for Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and family as they celebrated Christmas together. 

    article_image1

    Allu Arjun appears to have had a pleasant and unforgettable Monday night. The actor spent the holiday season with his cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej.

    article_image2

    Their entire families gathered to celebrate the important event, including a Secret Santa game. Several party group images went viral.

    article_image3

    Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Christmas celebration.

    article_image4

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special. Best times."

    article_image5

    In one, Ram and Upasana were seen posing with Allu Arjun and his wife. The men were dressed in black while the ladies in red and pink. 

    article_image6

    The picture that stole everyone's heart was the couple posing with their 6- daughter where they had all smiles. 

    Video Icon