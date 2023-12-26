Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and family celebrate Christmas together, see pictures

On Monday, it was a cousin's night for Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and family as they celebrated Christmas together.

Allu Arjun appears to have had a pleasant and unforgettable Monday night. The actor spent the holiday season with his cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej.

Their entire families gathered to celebrate the important event, including a Secret Santa game. Several party group images went viral.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Christmas celebration.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special. Best times."

In one, Ram and Upasana were seen posing with Allu Arjun and his wife. The men were dressed in black while the ladies in red and pink.

The picture that stole everyone's heart was the couple posing with their 6- daughter where they had all smiles.