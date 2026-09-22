A previous record existed for capturing 19 people together in real-time motion capture. The Raaka movie team successfully captured 37 people at once and broke that old record. This massive technical experiment earned them a solid spot in the Guinness World Records. This visual effects setup stands out as a major highlight for the Raaka project.

Allu Arjun and Atlee received the official Guinness World Records certificate to mark this historic win. The Raaka team achieved a very special milestone for Indian cinema. The makers revealed these record details on Atlee's birthday, which finally explained the meaning behind the number 37 on their recent poster.