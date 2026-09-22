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Allu Arjun, Atlee’s Raaka Makes History, Sets Guinness World Record Before Release - Read On
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka has achieved a Guinness World Record before release, capturing 37 people together in real-time motion capture and creating history for Indian cinema.
The Real Mystery Behind Raaka 37
Icon Star Allu Arjun and director Atlee are creating massive hype with their upcoming film Raaka. Fans started discussing the number 37 after the team highlighted it in a recent poster. Director Atlee finally revealed the actual mystery behind this number on his birthday.
Guinness Record For Number 37
The Raaka movie team achieved a Guinness World Record for their brand-new experiment in visual effects. The crew used motion capture technology to record 37 people together in real time. The Raaka team now holds the proud title for capturing the highest number of people simultaneously in real-time motion capture.
Raaka Beats The Old Record
A previous record existed for capturing 19 people together in real-time motion capture. The Raaka movie team successfully captured 37 people at once and broke that old record. This massive technical experiment earned them a solid spot in the Guinness World Records. This visual effects setup stands out as a major highlight for the Raaka project.
Allu Arjun and Atlee received the official Guinness World Records certificate to mark this historic win. The Raaka team achieved a very special milestone for Indian cinema. The makers revealed these record details on Atlee's birthday, which finally explained the meaning behind the number 37 on their recent poster.
Raaka Gets A Massive Budget
Sun Pictures is producing the Raaka movie on a massive scale. The makers are spending a whopping 800 crore budget on this project. Allu Arjun plays the lead role, while several top actors join him in key characters. Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are playing important roles in this film.
A New Visual Effects Experiment
The Raaka movie team pulled off a brand-new experiment by capturing 37 people in real time through motion capture technology. The crew successfully finished this process and crossed the previous record of 19 people. Allu Arjun's Raaka movie has now officially secured its place in the Guinness World Records.
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