Censor board members gave a highly positive reaction to The Paradise. The pre-interval block, the climax sequences, and a massive jail fight stand out as the main highlights. The movie team strongly believes these action episodes will blow the audience away in theatres. Director Srikanth Odela packed the film with his signature surprise elements. The story follows a young man named Jadal who fights against the oppression of the Savari community. The mother sentiment scenes also worked out exceptionally well.