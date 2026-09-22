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Nani’s The Paradise Gets A Certificate After Censor Formalities, Release Buzz Grows
Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has completed its censor formalities, with the censor board granting the intense movie an A certificate. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest update.
Natural Star Nani stars in the highly anticipated movie The Paradise. Director Srikanth Odela helms this massive action drama. The makers will release the film in theatres on September 24, 2026. The promotional campaigns are already running at full speed. Telugu cinema fans eagerly wait to watch Nani on the big screen.
The Central Board of Film Certification gave an A certificate to Nani's The Paradise. The board also locked the official runtime for the movie. The film runs for exactly 2 hours and 54 minutes. Fans are now actively discussing this adult certification and the lengthy three-hour runtime on social media.
The censor board suggested exactly 21 changes for The Paradise. The officials muted several objectionable dialogues. They also chopped off a few controversial scenes and edited out abusive words. The final cut features 21 modifications in total.
While the emotion of the film is for everyone…
JADAL’s rawness is strictly for the adults 🔥#TheParadise is certified 𝗔 ❤🔥
GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24⋆09⋆26
Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema ❤️🔥
An @anirudhofficial musical 🎼… pic.twitter.com/gm4lBvVeR6
— SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) September 21, 2026
Censor board members gave a highly positive reaction to The Paradise. The pre-interval block, the climax sequences, and a massive jail fight stand out as the main highlights. The movie team strongly believes these action episodes will blow the audience away in theatres. Director Srikanth Odela packed the film with his signature surprise elements. The story follows a young man named Jadal who fights against the oppression of the Savari community. The mother sentiment scenes also worked out exceptionally well.
Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolls The Paradise under his SLV Cinemas banner. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead opposite Nani. Actors Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Sampoornesh Babu appear in crucial roles. Rockstar Anirudh composes the music for this project. Director Srikanth Odela will bring this action drama to theatres on September 24.
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