Rhiti Tiwari faces backlash for her behaviour in Bigg Boss 20. She got into a heated argument with Qazi Touqeer over his fake medical emergency, calling him a 'fraudster baby' and 'disgusting', leading to criticism from viewers online.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw a heated exchange between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer after Qazi was questioned over his decision to fake a medical emergency. The argument soon turned personal, with Rhiti making strong remarks against Qazi, leading to backlash from several viewers on social media.

The episode began with host Salman Khan pulling up Qazi over the incident. Qazi had acted out a medical emergency, which left several housemates worried. Salman questioned him about the stunt, while the other contestants told Qazi that they were genuinely concerned about his well-being.

The Heated Confrontation

Qazi appeared to understand their concerns, but the discussion took another turn when Rhiti joined in. She confronted Qazi over the incident and questioned his actions. During the argument, Rhiti mocked Qazi’s popular dialogue, “I’m a rockstar baby”, and told him, “I’m a fraudster baby.” She also called him a “fake baba” and “disgusting.” Qazi objected to her remarks and asked her not to abuse him. Rhiti then responded, “Who are you? Why are you going to press my mute button? Am I your father’s servant? Don’t you know who I am? Who are you talking to?” Qazi remained calm during the exchange and asked Rhiti not to bring his father into the argument. Rhiti later apologised for the remark.

Social Media Backlash

However, the episode soon became a talking point on social media, with several viewers slamming Rhiti for her language and behaviour during the argument. One social media user wrote, “She definitely needs a mute button atp.” Another comment read, “He must be really ashamed right now. The language and expression shows the kind of person she is. This much outrage wasn’t required.” A third viewer wrote, “Finally watched the episode. Man, what is wrong with this Rhiti? The way she behaved yesterday was absolutely disgusting!!”

Contestants' Journey in the House

Meanwhile, Qazi has continued to draw attention inside the Bigg Boss 20 house with his one-liners and interactions with the other contestants. Rhiti has also been seen trying to build relationships with different contestants while showcasing her singing skills on the show. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had asked her to show more of her own personality and also told her that she and her father are different individuals. (ANI)