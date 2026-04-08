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Allu Arjun–Atlee’s ‘Raaka’ Revealed on Birthday, AA22xA6 Title and Poster Go Viral Online
The title of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film AA22xA6 has been revealed as Raaka on his birthday. Along with it, a fierce new poster featuring the actor has taken social media by storm.
Title Reveal on Birthday
Allu Arjun has been making headlines for his upcoming film AA22xA6 for a long time. Fans were eagerly waiting for its official title. Finally, on Wednesday, April 8, the makers revealed the film’s name on the superstar’s birthday.
Film Now Titled ‘Raaka’
Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film, earlier known as AA22xA6, is now titled Raaka. The film’s producer, Sun Pictures, shared the first poster on Instagram, making the announcement. However, the makers have not revealed the film’s release date yet.
Atlee Kumar as Director
The film is being directed by Atlee Kumar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee has reportedly been working on Raaka for several years. After Jawan, he also produced Baby John, which did not perform well at the box office.
Also Read: Who is Samay Raina? Know His Net Worth, Assets, Family and Comeback Story
Sci-Fi Story and Multiple Roles
According to reports, Raaka is a time-travel-based science fiction drama. Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film, possibly three, with one said to be animated. The team is also working with international VFX experts to create a grand cinematic experience.
Big Budget and Star Cast
The film is being made on a massive budget of around ₹800 crore, making it one of Allu Arjun’s most expensive projects so far. It reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, with a possible release in 2027.
The wait is over.
Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026
More Films in the Pipeline
Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun has several exciting projects lined up. He is set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another film. Additionally, he has also signed a project with director Basil Joseph, keeping fans excited for what’s next.
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