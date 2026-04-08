The film is being made on a massive budget of around ₹800 crore, making it one of Allu Arjun’s most expensive projects so far. It reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, with a possible release in 2027.

The wait is over.

Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026