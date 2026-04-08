Who is Samay Raina? Know His Net Worth, Assets, Family and Comeback Story
Samay Raina is back in the spotlight after his recent comeback following controversy. From his journey as a comedian to his net worth, assets, lifestyle, and family, here’s everything you need to know.
Controversy & Comeback
Samay Raina has been trending after his powerful comeback with the comedy special Still Alive. His return comes after the controversy around his show India’s Got Latent, which was taken down in 2025 following backlash over controversial remarks.
The incident led to legal trouble and criticism, forcing Samay to step away for a while. Now, with his comeback special, he has openly addressed the controversy and is once again winning attention online.
Who is Samay Raina?
Samay Raina is an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and chess streamer. He rose to fame after winning Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019.
Born in Jammu, he started his journey through open mics and later became one of India’s most popular digital creators. His mix of comedy and chess content helped him build a massive fan following across platforms.
Samay Raina’s Net Worth
Samay Raina’s estimated net worth is around ₹20–25 crore, according to various reports.
His income mainly comes from YouTube, live shows, brand collaborations, and international tours. His recent global tour and sold-out shows have further boosted his earnings and popularity.
Assets & Lifestyle
Samay lives a comfortable and modern lifestyle, mainly based in Mumbai for his career. While he is not known for flashy displays of wealth, he invests in quality production, travel, and live performances.
He has performed internationally, including major venues like Madison Square Garden, showing his growing global presence.
Family & Personal Life
Samay Raina was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Jammu.
He prefers to keep his family life private and away from the spotlight. Despite his growing fame, he remains grounded and often talks about his roots and personal struggles in his comedy.
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