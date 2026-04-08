Allu Arjun is a huge name in the South film industry and a Telugu cinema superstar. Talking about his hit films, Pushpa 2 is at the top. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore, this film did a massive business of ₹1755 crore at the box office. To put it in perspective, you could make seven films like Dhurandhar 2 (budget ₹225 crore) with that kind of money!