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Allu Arjun Birthday: Pushpa to Sarrainodu; Top 5 Movies of The Actor That Cemented His Superstar Status
Allu Arjun Birthday: South's superstar Allu Arjun has turned 44. He was born on April 8, 1982, in Chennai. You should know that Allu started his career working as a child artist in films. His first movie in a lead role was Gangotri
The films that made Allu Arjun a star
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun is a huge name in the South film industry and a Telugu cinema superstar. Talking about his hit films, Pushpa 2 is at the top. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore, this film did a massive business of ₹1755 crore at the box office. To put it in perspective, you could make seven films like Dhurandhar 2 (budget ₹225 crore) with that kind of money!
2. Pushpa: The Rise
3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
4. Sarrainodu
5. Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ)
Allu Arjun's 2017 blockbuster, Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ, created a massive storm at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹72 crore, this film earned ₹119 crore.
ALSO READ: Inside Allu Arjun’s ₹100 Crore Minimalist Mansion Ahead of His 44th Birthday (PHOTO)
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