Jr NTR, Ashutosh Rana to Anil Kapoor: Meet the Powerful Star Cast of Dragon
On Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers unveiled the explosive promo of ‘Dragon’, formerly titled ‘NTRNeel’. Packed with action and a huge ensemble cast, the 4.28-minute glimpse introduces several powerful and intriguing characters.
Jr NTR in 'Dragon'
Jr NTR plays Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief for the Afghan Trading Company. The promo shows his character as ruthless, strategic, and extremely dangerous.
Anil Kapoor in 'Dragon'
Anil Kapoor will appear as Raghuvir Rathod, the head of India's Narcotics Bureau. His character leads the fight against the illegal trade network.
Rukmini Vasanth in 'Dragon'
We get a glimpse of Rukmini Vasanth in the 'Dragon' promo, but her character isn't revealed. She is seen introducing Jr NTR's character, which hints that she might play someone close to him in the film.
Biju Mohan in 'Dragon'
Biju Mohan has an important role in 'Dragon'. He will appear as the head of Afghan Logistics in the film.
Ashutosh Rana in 'Dragon'
Ashutosh Rana is the main antagonist in the film. He will be seen playing Dada Thakur, the boss of the Afghan Trading Company.
Anshuman Pushkar in 'Dragon'
Anshuman Pushkar will be seen in the role of Sujoy Sarkar. He is the second-in-command at the Afghan Trading Company.
Siddharth Gupta in 'Dragon'
Siddharth Gupta will be seen as Bobby Sarkar in 'Dragon'. His character is the 'Wazir', or key strategist, for the Afghan Trading Company.
Guru Somasundaram in 'Dragon'
Guru Somasundaram has a crucial role in 'Dragon'. He will be seen playing Rao, the accountant for the Afghan Trading Company.
Alexander Mizhev in 'Dragon'
Russian actor and former international model Alexander Mizhev will appear as the Russian distributor in 'Dragon'.
The most fearsome villain of 'Dragon'
The makers haven't revealed the name of the actor playing General Duran, the self-proclaimed god of Somalia.
Nthuthuzelo Prince Grootboom in 'Dragon'
The actor audiences will see as Bile Jersey, the African distributor, is Nthuthuzelo Prince Grootboom. He is a South African actor.
Bimal Jeet Oberoi in 'Dragon'
Bimal Jeet Oberoi also has an important part in 'Dragon'. He will be seen in the role of a 'trailer', but not much has been revealed about his character.
Just so you know, Prashanth Neel is directing this film. The movie is set to release on June 11, 2027.
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