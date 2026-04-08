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AA22XA6 Budget Breakdown: Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Atlee, Rashmika Mandanna's Fees Revealed; Check Here
AA22XA6 Budget Breakdown: Allu Arjun just turned 44. The star, born on April 8, 1982, in Chennai, is making headlines for his next big project, AA22XA6. It's an Atlee Kumar film, and everyone's talking about its massive budget and star-studded cast
What is the budget for AA22XA6?
This is Allu Arjun's 22nd career film and director Atlee Kumar's 6th. Reports suggest the film has a massive budget of around ₹800-900 crore. Kalanithi Maran is producing the movie under his banner, Sun Pictures.
ALSO READ: Inside Allu Arjun’s ₹100 Crore Minimalist Mansion Ahead of His 44th Birthday (PHOTO)
How much is Allu Arjun's fee for the film?
Reports suggest Allu Arjun has become India's highest-paid actor with this film. He is reportedly charging a fee of around ₹175 crore. On top of that, he will also take a 15% share in the profits. This could push his total earnings from the film past the ₹300 crore mark.
Atlee Kumar is the second most expensive member of the crew
Director Atlee Kumar is reportedly the second highest-paid person on set. He is charging a cool ₹100 crore for this film. While his fee is less than Allu Arjun's, Atlee has seen a massive career jump. He allegedly got ₹30 crore for his previous film 'Jawan', which means his salary has shot up by a whopping 233%.
How much did Deepika Padukone charge for AA22XA6?
There's no official confirmation yet, but word is that Deepika Padukone is charging between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore for this film. If this is true, it's a massive pay hike for her as well. For comparison, she reportedly received ₹6 crore for her previous film, 'Singham Again'.
Rashmika Mandanna's fee for AA22XA6?
Rashmika Mandanna is one of India's most successful actresses. She reportedly earned about ₹10 crore for 'Pushpa 2'. However, reports suggest her fee for AA22XA6 is around ₹5-7 crore, which is actually less than what she got for the 'Pushpa' sequel.
These stars also have important roles in AA22XA6
Besides Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also said to have important roles in AA22XA6. While their fees for this specific film haven't been disclosed, Mrunal generally charges ₹2-5 crore and Janhvi charges ₹5-10 crore per film.
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