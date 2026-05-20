Actor R Madhavan has accused a wellness brand of misusing an edited clip from his interview to promote weight loss services without consent. The actor has strongly condemned the act and issued a legal notice against the company.

Actor R Madhavan has raised strong objections against wellness brand Elevate Now, accusing it of misusing an edited clip from his past interview. He claims the video was circulated without his permission and wrongly presented as an endorsement for their weight-loss programmes. The actor has also confirmed that legal action has been initiated.

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“Not My Endorsement,” Says Madhavan

Madhavan shared a screenshot of the promotional post online and criticised the brand for manipulating his words. He stated that the clip was taken from an old interview and repurposed in a misleading way to suggest he supports their services. The actor warned audiences to be careful of such deceptive advertising practices on social media.

He further wrote that it was unacceptable for organisations to use celebrity interviews without consent and turn them into commercial promotions. His post also included a clear warning and the statement that a legal notice had been sent.

Old Interview on Fitness Goes Viral Again

The controversy traces back to an earlier interview where Madhavan discussed his health and fitness routine during his transformation for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had spoken about mindful eating habits, including chewing food thoroughly and following a disciplined diet based on body-friendly foods.

Madhavan also shared that allergy testing helped him identify foods that didn’t suit his body, allowing him to build a simple and clean diet plan. He mentioned avoiding raw foods after 3 p.m. and completing his last meal by 6:45 p.m. to maintain better digestion and overall health balance.