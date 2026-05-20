Who Is Rukmini Vasanth? The Only Actress Seen in Jr NTR’s Dragon Teaser
Rukmini Vasanth has caught attention after being spotted as the only actress in Jr NTR’s Dragon teaser. The rising star is now in the spotlight for her role in the big-budget Prashanth Neel film.
The only actress seen in the Dragon teaser
The teaser for director Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR's film 'Dragon' is creating a huge buzz. Amidst all the male stars, one beautiful actress has caught everyone's eye. People are super curious to know more about her.
Who is the actress in the Dragon promo?
The actress seen in the 'Dragon' teaser is none other than Rukmini Vasanth. She is a popular name in South Indian cinema and works across Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries.
Rukmini Vasanth's film career
Rukmini Vasanth, who is 29, started her acting career in 2019 with the film 'Birbal'. After a few years' gap, she made a comeback in the 2023 movie 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello-Side A'. She has acted in 11 films till now and is quite active in the industry.
Rukmini Vasanth got fame from 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Rukmini Vasanth was also part of the 2025 film 'Kantara Chapter 1'. This Rishab Shetty movie created a storm at the box office right after its release. It reportedly did business worth Rs 800-900 crore, and Rukmini gained a lot of recognition from it.
Rukmini Vasanth's upcoming films
As for Rukmini Vasanth's upcoming projects, she is set to appear in Yash's action thriller 'Toxic'. This film is expected to release in August this year. Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Dragon', which is slated for a 2027 release.
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