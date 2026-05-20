The divorce battle between actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti has now become all about the money. Aarti is reportedly demanding a shocking ₹40 lakh per month in alimony, which seems to be almost all of his earnings.

So, how many crores has Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti asked for?

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The personal life of Kollywood's 'Gentleman', actor Jayam Ravi, is now completely out in the open. The actor, who is a star on the big screen, recently broke down while talking about the hell he allegedly went through because of his wife and in-laws. His story has left his fans heartbroken. But this divorce case is no longer just an emotional issue; it has kicked off a massive financial battle. Yes, the alimony amount that Jayam Ravi's wife, Aarti, has demanded in court is now the biggest topic of discussion in the film world!

An Alimony of Almost ₹5 Crore a Year!

In the ongoing legal fight, the condition Aarti has put forward has left everyone stunned. She has reportedly demanded ₹40 lakh per month as alimony to separate from Jayam Ravi! If you do the math, that comes to a whopping ₹4.8 crore a year. And this is supposedly just for her living expenses.

This demand has made Jayam Ravi's fans furious on social media. "Jayam Ravi takes a whole year to make one film. His fee is around 5 to 6 crore rupees. If he gives his entire year's earnings to his wife as alimony, what will he even eat?" netizens are asking.

The 'Champion' Was Thrown Out of His Own House!

Jayam Ravi shared his pain, saying, "They made it so I have no control over my own hard-earned money. They don't let me see my children. Finally, they threw me out of my own house. I had no choice but to leave Chennai and move to Mumbai." Ravi has made serious allegations that his wife Aarti and her family have subjected him to intense mental and financial harassment.

What is Aarti's side of the story?

On the other hand, Aarti has a completely different version of events. "Ravi announced the divorce one-sidedly without even telling me. I was ready for a discussion, but he never gave me the chance," Aarti has expressed her frustration. Around the same time, Ravi's name was linked with singer Kenisha Francis, which became big news. However, Jayam Ravi clarified, "When I was severely depressed, Kenisha just gave me mental support, that's all. There is nothing else between us."

Final Word:

It's truly sad to see a beautiful marriage take such a controversial turn. This tug-of-war over the alimony amount will now be decided in court, and everyone is curious to see what happens next. For now, Jayam Ravi's fans are showing their support online, saying, "Stay strong, Ravi Anna." It seems Kollywood's 'Jayam' (which means victory) is now caught in a divorce storm.

Summary: The battle between Jayam Ravi and Aarti has now turned into a fight over money. The demand for ₹40 lakh per month seems to be more than what Jayam Ravi earns in a year. We'll have to wait and see how this family dispute is legally resolved.