Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

Alia Bhatt, for the first time, flaunted her baby bump as she posed for pictures along with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and dear friend Ayan Mukerji. The trio were at the song launch event of Brahmastra, where Alia appeared in a chic brown dress that made her look adorable, as she basked in her pregnancy glow.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Mommy-to-be, actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the glow of her pregnancy. She and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor had recently announced that they are soon going to become parents. The happy news was shared by the couple on Alia’s social media accounts wherein she posted a picture of herself lying on a bed in a sonography room, while Ranbir sits next, holding her hands. Since the time they shared the news, their fans have not been able to keep calm and are eager to see them holding their baby already.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who has been busy with her work schedules, flaunted her baby bump for the first time since she announced her pregnancy.

Even though Alia Bhatt has made several appearances post her pregnancy news, especially during the promotions of her maiden production venture 'Darlings', she opted to wear attires that were 'flowy' and wouldn't show her baby bump.

However, on Saturday, When Alia Bhatt stepped out with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji for the second song launch of Brahmastra, there was no hiding the baby bump this time around.

The proud mommy-to-be, Alia Bhatt wore a stunning brown dress that showed her baby bump. The dress that Alia Bhatt wore came with a deep plunging neckline, and full sleeves and fitted perfectly on her body.

s she stepped out of the venue where the song’s launch event was held in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt posed for pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

