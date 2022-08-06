Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

After Netflix and The Russo Brothers confirmed a spin-off sequel of ‘The Gray Man’, actor Dhanush, who marked his Hollywood debut with the movie, has confirmed the return of his character ‘The Lone Wolf’ in the sequel. He also issued a stern warning to Ryan Gosling’s character in the film, by sharing an audio clip on his social media.

If you have been waiting to see Avik San aka The Lone Wolf return to the screens once again, then here is some good news for you. Superstar Dhanush has not only confirmed the sequel of ‘The Gray Man’ but also said that his character ‘The Lone Wolf’ will also be making a comeback on the screens.

Russo Brothers' ‘The Gray Man’ which was released on Netflix, last month, marked the Hollywood debut of Dhanush. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film starred actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

Sharing an audio clip on his Instagram handle, Dhanush issued a stern warning to Ryan Gosling. The warning was for Gosling’s CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six.

"Six, This is Lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal," said Dhanush in the clip. While sharing the audio clip, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

‘The Gray Man’ is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name which was released in the year 2009. It follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six (played by Ryan Gosling). He accidentally finds out the agency's secrets which then makes him a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

Other than Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, the film also starred actors Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick. The sequel of ‘The Gray Man’ was announced by Netflix and The Russo Brothers recently. It will be a spin-off movie and will discover different elements of the original film's universe.