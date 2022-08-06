Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

    After Netflix and The Russo Brothers confirmed a spin-off sequel of ‘The Gray Man’, actor Dhanush, who marked his Hollywood debut with the movie, has confirmed the return of his character ‘The Lone Wolf’ in the sequel. He also issued a stern warning to Ryan Gosling’s character in the film, by sharing an audio clip on his social media.

    Dhanush confirms return of The Lone Wolf in sequel of Russo Bros The Gray Man drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    If you have been waiting to see Avik San aka The Lone Wolf return to the screens once again, then here is some good news for you. Superstar Dhanush has not only confirmed the sequel of ‘The Gray Man’ but also said that his character ‘The Lone Wolf’ will also be making a comeback on the screens. 

    Russo Brothers' ‘The Gray Man’ which was released on Netflix, last month, marked the Hollywood debut of Dhanush. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film starred actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

    ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lalbagh flower show begins

    Sharing an audio clip on his Instagram handle, Dhanush issued a stern warning to Ryan Gosling. The warning was for Gosling’s CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six.
    "Six, This is Lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal," said Dhanush in the clip. While sharing the audio clip, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: ‘Sita Ramam’, Bimbisara dominate the Friday collections

    ‘The Gray Man’ is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name which was released in the year 2009. It follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six (played by Ryan Gosling). He accidentally finds out the agency's secrets which then makes him a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans) and other international assassins. 

    Other than Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, the film also starred actors Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick. The sequel of ‘The Gray Man’ was announced by Netflix and The Russo Brothers recently. It will be a spin-off movie and will discover different elements of the original film's universe.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amruta Khanvilkar Chandra dance video in Pune metro goes viral check out drb

    Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday chemistry is quite an Aafat drb

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE Firm launches its cheapest phone ever here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Firm launches its cheapest phone ever; here's everything you need to know

    Amruta Khanvilkar Chandra dance video in Pune metro goes viral check out drb

    Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

    WhatsApp likely to receive login approval feature like Instagram Facebook how it will improve security gcw

    WhatsApp likely to receive ‘login approval’ feature; here's how it will improve security

    Covid 19 spike: Centre shoots off advisory to seven states

    Covid-19 spike: Centre shoots off advisory to seven states

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Will pat his back because he was superb - Mikel Arteta on William Saliba impressing on debut-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Will pat his back because he was superb' - Arteta on Saliba impressing on debut

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon