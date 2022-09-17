Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh's SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance from 'Pawan Raja' is a must WATCH

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    A Bhojpuri song "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" is drawing fans' on YouTube once more. Fans are stunned by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry. They are also called the power couple of the film industry. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are again watching a song from "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" on YouTube. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romantic dance song has loved the audience. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. Up to this point, 2,959,939 people have seen the video. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. They certainly make the videos worth viewing, thanks to their incredible chemistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic. Also Read: Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Even though this couple hasn't been photographed together much since their scandals, interest in them among viewers hasn't subsided, and this film is in high demand. Also Read: Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

     The two are electrifying the crowd with their power pack performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

