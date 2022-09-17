Akshara Singh's SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance from 'Pawan Raja' is a must WATCH

A Bhojpuri song "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" is drawing fans' on YouTube once more. Fans are stunned by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry. They are also called the power couple of the film industry. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular.

Fans are again watching a song from "Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji" on YouTube. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romantic dance song has loved the audience. (WATCH VIDEO)



The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. Up to this point, 2,959,939 people have seen the video.



This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases.

This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. They certainly make the videos worth viewing, thanks to their incredible chemistry.



Fans love the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic.

Even though this couple hasn't been photographed together much since their scandals, interest in them among viewers hasn't subsided, and this film is in high demand.

