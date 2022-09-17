Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Instagram reel is setting the internet on Fire; watch it now

    Akshara Singh, an actress from Bhojpuri, is well recognised. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. 
     

    The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is in the news once more because of her popular Instagram video. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Akshara Singh may be seen in the video sporting an orange lehenga. She looks really hot and smouldering in this dress. She may be seen showing off her dance skills in a Bhojpuri song. Fans adore the actress in this video. (WATCH)
     

    Regarding Akshara's overall appearance, she has kept her hair open in chic braids and worn a lot of wedding makeup. (WATCH)
     

    Everyone is watching Akshara's hot and spicy video, which is quickly becoming popular on social media. Fans are consistently impressed with Akshara.
     

    She is also quite active on social media, always posting her own photographs and videos to engage her followers. 

    For those who are unaware, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in the movie "Satyamev Jayate" alongside Ravi Kishan. Later, in 2011, she appeared in the family drama "Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye."

    Later, in 2016, she starred alongside Khesari Lal in the love drama "A Balma Bihar Wala" and several more dramas opposite Pawan Singh. In 2015, she also appeared on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka.
     

    Afterwards, I continued to work on my television series. Although Akshara is one of the best-known and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, she gained significant notoriety after participating in Salman Khan's blockbuster reality TV programme Bigg Boss.

