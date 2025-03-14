IPL 2025: Gayle to Head - Top 5 fastest centurions of the tournament

Sports
IPL 2025 is going to start from March 22. There have been many batsmen in this tournament who have the record of scoring the fastest century in their name.
Today we will tell you about 5 such batsmen who have made the record of scoring the fastest century in the history of IPL. Let's take a look at that.
Chris Gayle's name comes at number 1 in this list. Gayle scored a century in 30 balls against Rising Pune Supergiants while playing for RCB in the 2013 IPL.
Yusuf Pathan has also made his place in this list. Pathan scored a century in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010.
Travis Head scored a century in 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL season.
David Miller smashed 38-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali in 2013.
Will Jacks smashed a brilliant century in 41 balls against Gujarat Titans while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL.
