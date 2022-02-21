After Vanraj belittles Anupamaa, Leela makes a shocking demand

When Vanraj tries to belittle Anupamaa over her relationship with Anuj, she gives it back to him. Meanwhile, Leela has a demand to make from Anupamaa in the same regard.

The Monday episode of Anupamaa continued with Vanraj trying to belittle Anupamaa for her relationship with Anuj. While Anupamaa gives out a strong reply to Vanraj, showing the stronger side of herself, Leela makes demand from her. Leela asks Anupamaa to marry Anuj if she wants to be with him so that none from society could raise a finger on them. To this, Anupamaa tells Baa that she will not marry him for the sake of society since society did not stand her when she was going through a rough patch of life. Vanraj then taunts Anupamaa that she does not want to marry Anuj anymore because he was rich earlier and has now lost his business. In reply, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that when she married him 26 years ago, even he did not have anything. And Anuj still has a lot to give her in terms of love, respect and equality. She asks Kavya if Vanraj ever gave her any of these. Anupamaa also apologises to Baa and Bapuji for talking about these things in front of them, saying that she did not wish to but she was forced for it.

Later, Anupamaa asks them about what has happened in the family. Samar tells her that he will give her the answers, and then takes her to the dance academy. There, Samar tells Anupamaa that Nandini has left him and that he did not try to stop her from leaving either. Anupamaa supports his decision. Samar then changes the topic upon seeing Anuj coming towards the dance academy.

Samar tells Anuj that everything has been sorted for the dance academy’s promotional video, just that the date needs to be decided now. Upon hearing this, Anuj informs Anupamaa that he will presently be focusing on the academy’s promotions and will later think about his own business since he does not have any ideas in mind at present. He then asks her if everything’s well at the Shah house to which Anupamaa tells him that she feels something’s not right and that when tried to ask them about it, she became the topic of discussion, without revealing any details of the altercation between Vanraj and her. Later in the episode, Anuj is seen making a video of Anupamaa dancing on ‘Teri bindiya’ while the latter imagines herself dancing with Anuj on the song. ALSO READ: Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings

Meanwhile, at the Shah residence, Leela is trying hard to hear Pakhi’s conversation with someone over the phone. Amidst her tries to hear the conversation, both Leela and Pakhi fall to the ground. Pakhi asks Baa if she was trying to listen to her conversation to which Leela says that she was but since Pakhi was talking in English and not Hindi or Gujarati, she could not understand anything. This leads to an argument between the two which Vanraj hears it and then shouts at Pakhi.

The precap of the next episode shows Vanraj again taunting Anupamaa for romancing in front of the kids which will not have a good impact on their upbringing. Anupamaa does not give it in and tells him that a father cheating on his wife does not add to a good upbringing either. Vanraj then asks her when will she come to the house again for her lecture to which Anupamaa says that she will return soon with a piece of big news. ALSO READ: Anupamaa romances Anuj, says she wants to grow old with him

