Anupamaa romances Anuj, says she wants to grow old with him

Anupamaa update, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa telling a shayari about Radha and Krishna to Anuj and more

Today we will see Anuj asking Anupamaa if she set the whole surprise for him. Anupamaa later dances to "Aaye ho meri zindagi mein" for Anuj. Anuj then questions her what does all this mean. Anupamaa makes him sit and says that everything in the world comes with an expiry date. She tells him that since girlhood they are trained that there is an age to fall in love, but when she met him (Anuj) she learned that there is no age to that, and a person's pleasure doesn't rely on their age.



Anupamaa additionally tells Anuj that a person has the right to like another person no matter what their age is and thanks to Anuj she has discovered it. She informs him that for 26 years he has loved her without expecting anything, without any needs. She tells him that when Devika took his name for the first time, she was very upset because Vanraj got resentful hearing it, but it was even a suggestion from Kanha ji to make Anupamaa recall Anuj because Vanraj had already gone to Kavya.



Anupamaa tells him that though she has said it time and again what he means to her, she wants to say it again. Anuj asks Anupamaa what it is, to which she informs him that she had before told him that she doesn't have a place for any new person or a fresh relationship in her life now but she was wrong. Anupamaa tells Anuj that he has made a place for himself in her heart and her life.



On the other hand, Samar is heartbroken to hear that Nandini is splitting up with him. Samar tries to convince Nandini that things will get better, but she doesn't hear. Ultimately, Samar said that he will let her go. But Nandini stops him and thanks him for all the lovely moments they spent jointly. Samar briefs her that she could have left without telling him but she stayed and told him everything, and calls it his Valentine's Day gift. They then dance to "Kho gaya".



In the next scene, Anupamaa tells Anuj that she doesn't know how the younger age says it but she will say it to him in her style. She tells him that initially he was a stranger to her, but then he became her friend and slowly things started changing in her heart, and she might have realised it later, but it had already happened a long time back.