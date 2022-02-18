Anupamaa finally confesses to Anuj about her feelings

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the leading lady of the television serial, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguli) finally gathers the courage to express her feelings to Anju (Gaurav Khanna). After keeping her feelings hidden from Anuj for the longest, in Friday’s episode, she finally does confess her feelings. Anuj, who has been in love with Anupamaa for 26 long years, still can’t believe that she has confessed her feelings to him.

The show begins with Anupamaa telling Anuj about how she has been feeling about him lately. She shares memories of the times since when she started feeling differently for him and later tells him that the realisation came to her when Samar wrote #MaAn on her wall. But, she reveals to him that the new chapter in her life started when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) lets her go away to embark upon a new journey. She also tells him how she wanted to confess her feelings for the longest but could not do so.

While Anupamaa is expressing her love to Anuj, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) returns home and gets surprised upon seeing Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra). While Paritosh is on a call, Kinjal notices the stamp of a club on his wrist and throws the red roses on the floor in anger.

An angered and upset Kinjal tells Paritosh that she is tired of trying to save their relationship, alone. She is the one trying to save their relationship. She tells him that he didn’t come to and preferred to go to the club, while she waited for him at the restaurant. When Paritosh agrees that he did go to the club to meet the client and could have lied to Kinjal about it, she tells him that their personal life is suffering because he is making his career a priority over their marriage.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa, while confessing her love, tells Anuj that she does not want to say the three words that everyone does; instead, she has a seven-word sentence to say to him. Those seven words, Anupamaa says, will mean them spending seven lives together. And that is when she says Anuj: “I want to grow old with you”.

Upon hearing Anupamaa’s confession, Anuj fails to believe that her wait of 26 years, his one-sided love, has finally become a reality. He several times ask Anupamaa to repeat those seven magical words to him. They then cut a cake together and end their Valentine’s Day on a sweet and love-filled note.

In Saturday’s episode, Anupamaa and Anuj will return to their respective flats. The next day Anupamaa wakes up to a big knock on her door and finds Anuj there. Anuj asks her if what happened yesterday on their terrace was his dream or reality. Anupamaa pinches him to tell him that it was all real.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. The serial stars actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, and Tassnim Sheikh.