    Actress Bhoomi Shetty roams around European forest with flower in her ear; See PICS

    Actress Bhoomi Shetty, known for Kannada serial Kinnari, was found exploring a European forest. On a break from movie shoots, she posed with a forest flower in her ear. Despite her success on TV, Bhoomi continues to seek a major breakthrough in films. She remains a notable figure after her stint on Bigg Boss season 7.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Actress Bhoomi Shetty of Kannada Kinnari fame has been found in a European forest. She walked alone on the edge of a hill, where she paused to pose for a photo with a forest flower in her ear.
     

    article_image2

    The child actress Bhoomika Shetty, admired for her role as a daughter in everyone's home and heart through the Kannada serial Kinnari, is now an adult. She has also appeared on the Kannada silver screen.
     

    article_image3

    Bhoomi Shetty, taking a break between movie shoots, is currently on a trip to Europe. She is spending time in a city called Kotar. It has yet to be revealed who accompanied her on the trip or took the photo.

    article_image4

    Kotar, a city surrounded by hills and with a seashore on one side, features a fort built in 1944. Bhoomi wandered inside the fort and then alone on the hill next to it.

    article_image5

    After walking around the hills behind Kotar Fort and sweating, Bhoomi posed for a photograph and wrote in her post that the atmosphere there is peaceful.

    article_image6

    She wandered around the hills of Kotar city and posed for a photo with a locally grown forest flower in her ear. Netizens questioned why she was wearing a flower in her ear while travelling.

    article_image7

    However, they should not compare the serial character with the present Bhoomi Shetty. There is a stark difference between Kinnari, who appeared as a village girl wearing a skirt, and Bhoomi Shetty, who now dresses like a model.

    article_image8

    Bhoomi Shetty's fate became known after she left Bigg Boss season 7 as a contestant. She has transformed into a hot sensation who wears glamorous outfit and spread the aura.

    article_image9

    After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Bhoomi Shetty appeared in some shows with Shine Shetty. Bhoomi Shetty, who also entered the Kannada film industry, has acted in some movies. However, the silver screen has not brought her the same success as television. She is still waiting for big success in movies.
     

