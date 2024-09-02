Aadar Jain gets engaged to Alekha Advani: Check out their dreamy beach proposal (Photos)

Aadar Jain proposed marriage to Alekha Advani on the seashore. They posed together, with a breathtaking sunset in the background. Check out the pictures of dreamy proposal.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aadar Jain took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor, who is the son of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, was spotted getting down on one knee to propose marriage to his 'first crush'. Kareena, her acting sister Karisma Kapoor, and celebrities Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have all reacted on Aadar's tweet.

He wrote in his caption for Alekha, "My first crush, my best friend and now, my forever (ring and heart eyes emojis)." Aadar, who earlier dated actress Tara Sutaria, twinned in white outfit with Alekha in the proposal pictures. To clarify, Aadar and Alekha have been dating for a year and were first seen together at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali celebration in 2023.

As soon as he shared photos, Kareena Kapoor congratulated and wrote, “Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna …doli saja ke rakhna…” Karisma congratulated the couple. Ananya Panday wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Soooooo beautiful”

In one of the photos from the beautiful beach proposal, the two almost kissed as he lifted her into his arms. She also got down on her knees as he placed the ring on her finger. Aadar went over and above to ask Alekha to marry her, as seen by images of a massive LED display with 'Marry me' lights and heart-shaped lights on sand with rose petals.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Alekha is the creator of Way Well, which organises health events, workshops, and interactive sessions. According to Way Well's website, Alekha 'graduated from Cornell Hotel School in 2016 and spent two years as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles and three years in an operations-focused job at Soho House in Mumbai.'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In one of the photos from the beautiful beach proposal, the two almost kissed as he lifted her into his arms. She also got down on her knees as he placed the ring on her finger.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aadar went over and above to ask Alekha to marry her, as seen by images of a massive LED display with 'Marry me' lights and heart-shaped lights on the sand with rose petals.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actor posted a series of poignant images on Instagram, depicting the beautiful moment when Aadar got down on one knee in a scenario straight out of a movie. He made the occasion unique by artistically adorning the beach with hearts and rose petals.

Latest Videos