777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said

Rajinikanth was so moved by the movie that he called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty to express his admiration for him.



777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty's most recent release, has been a commercial and critical triumph. The Kiranraj K-directed Kannada adventure comedy-drama movie is doing incredibly well at the box office. In awe of the film, superstar Rajinikanth called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty right away to praise him for his performance.



Sharing about the same, Rakshit tweeted, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…."

He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. "To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir," the Kirik Party actor tweeted. Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Know ‘Varisu’ actor’s net worth, income, career, cars and more

Not just Rajini, Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh penned an emotional note after appreciating the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress penned the following, "#777Charlie is not a film. It's an emotion. An emotion of uncontrollable love. I can go on and on about how beautiful the journey of Dharma and Charlie was. It makes you laugh and cry and leaves you with a smile. This film has to be watched by all...gem is an understatement. Heart-touching direction, flawless cinematography, honest performances, but Charlie you have my heart." Reacting to the same, Rana Daggubati wrote, "Thank you so much Rakul."

