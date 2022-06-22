Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Rajinikanth was so moved by the movie that he called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty to express his admiration for him.
     

    777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty's most recent release, has been a commercial and critical triumph. The Kiranraj K-directed Kannada adventure comedy-drama movie is doing incredibly well at the box office. In awe of the film, superstar Rajinikanth called 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty right away to praise him for his performance.
     

    Sharing about the same, Rakshit tweeted, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie  last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…." 

    Image: Still from the teaser

    He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. "To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir," the Kirik Party actor tweeted. 

    Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Know ‘Varisu’ actor’s net worth, income, career, cars and more

    Not just Rajini, Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh penned an emotional note after appreciating the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress penned the following, "#777Charlie is not a film. It's an emotion. An emotion of uncontrollable love. I can go on and on about how beautiful the journey of Dharma and Charlie was. It makes you laugh and cry and leaves you with a smile. This film has to be watched by all...gem is an understatement. Heart-touching direction, flawless cinematography, honest performances, but Charlie you have my heart." Reacting to the same, Rana Daggubati wrote, "Thank you so much Rakul."
     

    Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the film. He was seen wiping his eyes, as the tabloids captured him leaving the theatre. The film reminded him of his family pet Sunny, who passed away a while ago. 

    Also Read: Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    Shamshera Teaser Review Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans drb

    Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court RBA

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first look poster RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first's look poster

    Recent Stories

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan film at box office drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan’s film at box office?

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Chris Gayle snt

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Gayle

    Section of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away; heavy rains trigger flash floods

    Section of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away; heavy rains trigger flash floods

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    UK Khalsa TV pulls plug on broadcast after landing in soup for Khalistani propaganda snt

    Khalistan propaganda, urging UK's Sikhs to engage in murder, forces Khalsa TV to go off-air

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon