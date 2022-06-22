Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

In a rape case against Vijay Babu that was filed after an actress accused him of sexually abusing her, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory release to Malayalam actor-producer.

The decision was given by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The first accusation against Babu was filed as a result of #MeToo disclosures made by a debutante actress who claimed he sexually abused her while pretending to be interested in casting her in parts.

The police issued a look out notice for Babu after a first information report (FIR) was filed since it appeared that he was fleeing. Later, Babu went on Facebook Live to deny all of the accusations made against him and, more crucially, to divulge the survivor's identity while warning of potential legal repercussions.

Babu first asked the court for anticipatory release in the rape case, arguing that the accusations against him were an attempt at blackmail and that there had never been a connection that was not consensual.

The police are acting as a result of the increased media interest and rumours surrounding the case, the argument, which was submitted through attorney S Rajeev, claims. On May 31, the Court gave Babu temporary protection from arrest in order for him to return from Dubai, where he had been since the lawsuit was filed.

Both the de facto complainant, who was represented by attorney R Rajesh, and the State prosecution, which was led by Additional Director General of Prosecution (ADGP) Senior Advocate Gracious Kuriakose, contested the bail request.

Rajesh argued against the bail request by pointing out the relative positions of Babu and the complainant, a new actress, in the film business. He also discussed the subordination the complainant experienced as a result of this power dynamic.

Since Babu had confessed to the police that he had had sexual contact with the complainant, he contended that the evidence presented by her should be considered objectively.