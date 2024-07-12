7 lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani is well known for being a hands-on family man in addition to being a brilliant businessman. He has repeatedly shown us that he will stop at nothing to ensure the happiness of his family.

    Here are some little-known details about the world's most costly private house, Antilia, which is owned by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

    1. Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia's location and area

    Antilia, Ambani's home, is situated in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, the most affluent neighbourhood in the world. The wife of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their sons Anant and Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani, and grandchild Veda Akash Ambani reside with their father, the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani.
     

    article_image2

    2. Antilia is named after a mythical island

    As per a Times Property report, Antilia's name originates from a supposed legendary island called Ante-llah that was well-known throughout the 15th century. Antilia's architecture drew influence from the sun, lotus, marble, mother-of-pearl, and precious stones. The architectural idea of Antilia is said to have been inspired by the fabled island, which is said to symbolise prosperity, according to a research published in Rethinking The Future.

    article_image3

    3. Can accomodate many

    According to several media outlets, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia boasts 49 bedrooms, which explains why various ceremonies and festivities have been hosted there throughout the years.

    4. 600 staff to take care of property

    In addition, Antilia provides a number of facilities, including 168 parking spaces, a ballroom, a 50-seat theatre, swimming pools, a health centre, a spa, a temple, lightning-fast lifts and a snow room. However, the Indian millionaire employs 600 staff people to preserve Antilia's pomp and circumstance by taking care of the entire home.

    article_image4

    5. Why is called 'Green Tower'?

    Antilia is known as the "Green Tower" since solar energy accounts for the majority of the energy consumed in the home. Three helipads make up the mansion, which is earthquake-resistant up to an 8 on the Richter scale. It's reasonable to argue that Antilia's offerings fully justify their enormous Rs. 15,000 crore price tag.

    6. Construction of Antilia

    Antilia was designed based on the sun and the lotus. No two floors shared the same materials. The building has rare materials like crystals, marble, and the mother of pearl.

     

    article_image5

    7. Has a snow room as well

    Reports suggest that Antilia also has a snow room to beat the Mumbai humidity. The mansion also boasts an ice cream parlor to enjoy freshly made ice cream inside a room where the walls blast out artificial snowflakes.

