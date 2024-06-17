6 times Sonali Raut revealed her SEXY body, looked HOT in BIKINI pictures

Actress Sonali Raut often takes to social media to share her hot pictures.

Sonali Raut started her career as a model and gained recognition after participating in the reality show "Bigg Boss 8" in 2014.

Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut in the film "The Xposé" (2014), where she starred alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. She played a prominent role in the film and garnered attention for her performance.

Apart from "Bigg Boss 8," Sonali Raut has appeared in other reality shows and television programs. She has also been a part of various promotional events and endorsements.

Sonali Raut's personal life has been relatively private, and she prefers to keep details about her relationships away from the public eye.

While she continues to work in the entertainment industry, Sonali Raut has focused on various projects and appearances, maintaining a presence on social media platforms where she interacts with her fans.

Image: Sonali Raut / Instagram

