6 times Esha Gupta shared BOLD pictures that flaunted her HOT toned body

Before entering Bollywood, Esha Gupta participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2007. Although she didn't win the title, she went on to represent India at the Miss International pageant in 2007, where she was placed in the top 10.

Esha Gupta holds a degree in Mass Communication from Manipal Institute of Communication and a law degree from the University of Newcastle in the UK. Despite her success in the entertainment industry, she has expressed her interest in pursuing a career in law.

Esha made her debut in the glamour world by featuring in the prestigious Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. Her stunning photographs in the calendar caught the attention of many and paved the way for her entry into Bollywood.

Esha Gupta is multilingual and can speak Hindi, English, and Punjabi fluently. Her proficiency in multiple languages has enabled her to connect with a diverse audience across India.

Esha has a passion for adventure sports and outdoor activities. She often shares pictures and videos of her adventures like scuba diving, skydiving, and hiking on her social media platforms.

Esha is an advocate for animal rights and has been associated with various campaigns promoting the welfare and protection of animals. She actively supports organizations working towards animal rescue and rehabilitation.